BEVERLY — The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a local company and three executives, including a Newburyport woman, with engaging in a multimillion-dollar scheme to fraudulently manipulate its financial records.
American Renal Associates Holdings is charged with overstating its net income by more than $17 million in 2017 and more than $22 million for the first three quarters of 2018, according to a lawsuit filed by the SEC last week in federal court in New York. The $22 million is an overstatement of 200%, the lawsuit says.
The company has agreed to settle the case and pay a $2 million civil penalty without admitting or denying the allegations, according to a press release from the SEC, the federal government agency charged with protecting investors.
American Renal Associates is based at Cummings Center in Beverly and is one of the largest kidney dialysis services providers in the country. The company partners with doctors to own and operate 240 dialysis clinics in 27 states.
Three former senior executives with the company engaged in a “revenue manipulation scheme” designed to fraudulently meet financial targets, according to the lawsuit.
The executives personally benefited from the scheme by receiving bonuses, selling company stock at inflated prices, and/or receiving promotions, the lawsuit said.
The former executives are Karen Smith of Newburyport, Jonathan Wilcox of Reading and Jason Boucher of Boston. All three provided sworn testimony to the SEC during its investigation. They could not be reached for comment Monday.
The company and the three executives were charged with violations of anti-fraud and internal accounting control provisions of federal securities laws. Smith, Wilcox and Boucher were also charged with making false statements to auditors.
The SEC said it is seeking civil penalties from the three former executives and to bar them from being officers and directors of public companies. The agency is also seeking reimbursement from Wilcox and Boucher.
“ARA and its senior executives allegedly engaged in an extensive revenue manipulation scheme for nearly two years,” Jennifer Leete, associate director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, said in a press release. “The SEC will continue to hold companies and their executives responsible for providing investors with misleading financial information.”
In a statement, American Renal Associates said, “We remain committed to strong financial controls and compliance efforts. ARA is pleased to have this matter resolved and will continue to focus on improving the kidney care continuum to allow individuals with kidney disease to live their best lives.”
In 2018, American Renal Associates agreed to pay $32 million to settle a lawsuit by a health insurer that accused the company of a fraudulent scheme to profit from the treatment of kidney dialysis patients. The company also settled a shareholder class-action lawsuit for $4 million that year.
