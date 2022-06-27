NEWBURYPORT — The City Council on Monday is expected to name Sara Kelso as Newburyport Public Library’s 12th head librarian, according to city documents released Friday.
Kelso, who has served as assistant head librarian, will succeed retiring leader Giselle Stevens.
“I have been so fortunate to work for a visionary leader and mentor like Giselle,” Kelso said in an email Friday.
“She’s an incredible librarian and community role model,” Kelso added. “I hope to carry on some of the amazing work she has done for the city for almost 20 years. We have an exceptional and talented staff who are dedicated to serving Newburyport residents. I’m grateful to be part of such a great team as we all enter a new chapter together.”
The Stratham, New Hampshire, resident applied for the position in late March, roughly four months after Stevens informed the library’s board of directors in December that she would be retiring in July.
Before joining Newburyport Public Library as its assistant head librarian in 2018, Kelso worked at public libraries in Peabody and Amesbury. Kelso began her career as a librarian in 2011 when she was hired as a library assistant in Sherwood, Oregon, according to her resume.
Newburyport Public Library had a circulation of 272,375 materials and more than 10,000 active borrowers in fiscal 2021. The library has 18 full-time staff members and two part-time employees. Its most recent operating budget was $1,444,978, according to the head librarian job listing found on the city’s website.
Stevens, 65, became the library’s 11th leader, succeeding Cynthia Dadd in August 2018. Before taking over for a retiring Dadd, Stevens served as assistant head librarian for 13 years.
In April, Stevens told The Daily News she was retiring to spend more time with her husband, who is also retiring, and to allow a fresh face to lead the library.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
