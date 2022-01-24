NEWBURYPORT — The Board of Health extended the city's indoor mask mandate through Feb. 28.
The board initially voted Dec. 30 to institute a mask order, requiring people to wear a mask over their nose and mouth in all public indoor establishments and venues within the city.
Following a review Thursday, the board voted to extend it. Another review of the mandate will take place next month.
The mask order is in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Newburyport and surrounding communities, as well as across the state. The rise in cases is largely attributed to the omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain in the U.S.
Indoor settings present a higher risk for COVID-19 transmission, especially in settings with individuals from multiple different households.
