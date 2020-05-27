NEWBURYPORT — The City Council is considering at least a partial closure of State Street to give downtown restaurants more space for socially distant outdoor seating.
The council is reviewing a proposed order, sponsored by Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley, to temporarily shut down traffic on portions of State and Pleasant streets. Doing so would allow restaurants to use the extra space for expanded outdoor seating.
The order comes with three options featuring different traffic configurations and street closures. City officials discussed the pros and cons of each option at an Ad Hoc Committee on Economic Development meeting Wednesday.
The first option would close off one lane of State Street between Middle and Temple streets while keeping a 12-foot travel lane open along with a 10-foot drop-off and delivery lane. A small number of parking spaces would be kept open.
The second option would close vehicular traffic on State Street between Middle and Essex streets, opening much of the road for outdoor seating while allowing vehicles coming from Essex Street to pass. A travel lane would be kept open on State Street between Pleasant and Temple streets, where there would also be a drop-off lane and outdoor seating area outside The Port Tavern.
The third option would keep a 12-foot travel lane open along State Street while allowing space for parking and some tables outside each restaurant.
This option also includes a single travel lane on Pleasant Street with the opportunity for restaurants to have seating on one side.
Councilors favored the second option, which they said would likely work best with a limited schedule, effective only on certain days between roughly 4 and 11 p.m.
Zeid suggested that the council start with the second option and work to narrow the details in the coming weeks. He also suggested that the city consider hosting a trial run of partially closing State Street.
“We’ve had some good discussion and I think we should get some broader feedback and input,” Zeid said.
Mayor Donna Holaday said every downtown restaurant has been approached by city officials working on Newburyport's economic revitalization plan and that many of the owners are concerned about the possible impact street closures could have on their ability to offer curbside pickup.
Additionally, Holaday said closing State Street would pose safety issues because it would leave the area inaccessible to emergency vehicles.
Council President Jared Eigerman noted that he planned on walking along State Street with other officials Thursday morning as part of the planning process.
To see the order and the layout for each street closure option, visit: www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/255244.
