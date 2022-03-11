NEWBURYPORT — Within hours of Russian forces invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, the family of Newburyport resident Nadiia Sadowski was living behind enemy lines.
Since then, Nadiia has been on the phone for most of her waking hours obtaining information regarding the Russian occupation of Nova Kakhovka and relaying them to her loved ones, according to her husband, Jarred Sadowski.
“On Day One, the Russian military came through her town,” Jarred said, during a recent interview with a Daily News reporter.
Nova Kakhovka is located about an hour east of Kherson, one of the first southern Ukrainian cities to fall after Russian troops invaded from the annexed state of Crimea.
While Nadiia has been busy keeping in touch with her family, Jarred has been pumping funds into their phones and other devices through her wife’s Ukrainian bank account so they can remain connected, he said.
“She’s just on the phone all day,” Jarred said.
In addition to her parents, Nadiia’s sister, brother-in-law and many friends live in and around the occupied city.
While that connection remains open and viable, Jarred and Nadiia are now sending money electronically to local volunteers Nadiia has been working with to buy food, medicine, beds, hospital equipment and other much-needed items. Since March 4, they have raised $17,000 and sent $7,000 to Nadiia’s Ukrainian bank account.
“I am grateful to every person, who imbued with empathy for Ukraine and its people. I still can’t fully comprehend that all this is actually happening. But unfortunately it does and everyone is trying to do whatever they can to help and support citizens of Ukraine in this tragedy,” Nadiia wrote in an email. “We already raised over $17,000, and our Ukraine volunteers are helping families in the town. For the last two days we are already able to deliver food to over 200 families, including senior and disabled people.”
People can also donate to the American Red Cross, UNICEF and other charitable organizations but Jarred said people often want to know that the money they donate is going directly to the people in need. Jarred said all of the donated money will go to the people of Nova Kakhova.
“These systems are great but unfortunately will take weeks to reach villages and cities throughout Ukraine due to the Russian military not allowing much movement. We are able to get money to people quickly by working directly with volunteers in her city using local electronic bank transfers. We wish we could help all cities and villages but also believe anything we can do right now is helping the greater cause,” the Sadowskis wrote in a recent Facebook post seeking donations.
Asked how he and his wife felt about the United States’ response to the invasion, Jarred said they wanted the country to do more.
“We don’t like it, the U.S. needs to step up,” Jarred said.
Jarred said he understood President Joe Biden’s reluctance to act directly considering it could trigger World War III against a nuclear opponent. However, he said there were options that would not directly involve the United States, pointing to a “no fly zone” across Ukraine that would be overseen by the United Nations.
With the Russian military seemingly bogged down before it could directly attack the capital and other major cities, and the Ukrainian resistance fighting harder and more effectively than many had predicted, Russian forces have been bombing cities, killing hundreds of civilians in the process. A “no fly zone,” he said, could end much of that suffering.
“This is my family. I’m fighting to make sure they are OK,” Jarred said.
To learn more or to make donations, contact Jarred Sadowski at: support@newburyport.it
