NEWBURYPORT — Light snow flurries on Sunday afternoon fell on the site of an industrial building where a fire on its roof Saturday morning caused an estimated $2 million to $4 million in damage.
At the site of printing business Bradford & Bigelow on Sunday afternoon, a vacuum-type hose filled a glass door entrance, blocking entrance to the building’s interior.
As Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher J. LeClaire noted in a press release, the department responded to the site at 10:36 a.m. for a report of a fire Saturday. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from a 150-foot-by-60-foot array of solar panels on the roof of the building.
Newburyport and mutual aid responder departments rushed to the building.
A second alarm was subsequently struck upon arrival and shortly after a third alarm was struck as well.
Crews attacked the fire aggressively and were able to knock down the flames, limiting the fire damage to the roof and solar panels. The building did sustain some water damage from firefighting efforts.
Firefighters were able to successfully extinguish the flames and had the fire under control by approximately 11:10 a.m.
Several dozen employees were inside the building at the time of the fire but were able to safely evacuate prior to firefighters’ arrival. There were no reported injuries.
Mutual aid at the scene was provided by the Newbury, West Newbury, Salisbury, Amesbury, Rowley, Merrimac, Seabrook N.H., Portsmouth, N.H., and East Kingston, N.H., fire departments. Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, Newburyport police and Atlantic Ambulance also responded to the scene to assist.
Station coverage was provided by the Groveland, Merrimac and Exeter, N.H., fire departments.
The cause remains under investigation by the Newburyport Fire Department and state police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The town’s building inspector was called to the scene to evaluate the damage.
Firefighters remained on scene Saturday afternoon overhauling and investigating.
“I would like to commend the professional and aggressive work done by our firefighters and mutual aid partners which prevented significant damage to the building,” LeClaire said. “Thanks to their quick work, we were able to contain the fire and rapidly extinguish the flames.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.