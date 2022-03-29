NEWBURYPORT — A local firefighter charged with drunken driving while a child was in his pickup truck in 2019 pleaded guilty to that charge Monday in Newburyport District Court and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
But as part of a plea deal with Essex County prosecutors, Thomas K. Lucy saw all jail time suspended for a year while on probation. While on probation, Lucy must not drive and stay out of trouble with the law. He was also fined $1,000 as required by state law.
Lucy, 51, of Marlboro Street was charged in September 2019 with driving while under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment while under the influence of alcohol. The drunken-driving charge was continued without a finding for a year. The matter was scheduled for a jury trial Monday.
Following his arrest, Lucy was placed on administrative leave. But as of the following September, he was back at work.
Now convicted of a crime, Lucy’s future with the department could be in jeopardy.
Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said Monday he would make a final determination regarding Lucy as soon as Tuesday.
The plea deal closes the books on a more than 2-year-old case that almost came to a resolution in 2020. The plea deal that Lucy accepted was very close to a deal he was offered in September 2020. Lucy turned down the original deal after learning he would lose his driver’s license for a year and that it could affect his job with the department.
During his appearance in court Monday, Lucy’s attorney, Alex Moskovsky, said his client wanted to put the matter behind him and move on with his life.
“Mr. Lucy is absolutely remorseful about that day,” Moskovsky told Judge William Martin.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said reaching the plea deal spared “certain parties from testifying.”
Shortly before Lucy’s drunken-driving arrest in late September 2019, a young girl was in his truck texting her mother, saying he appeared intoxicated as he drove her back to her mother’s home.
Lucy tried to talk his way out of his arrest with a Newbury police officer he knew personally. The officer told Lucy she was simply doing her job. The same officer estimated Lucy drove 13 miles with the child in his truck before his arrest, according to Newbury police.
Lucy was first spotted by a another Newbury police officer and despite seeing the blue emergency lights in an attempt to pull him over, Lucy admitted he continued driving until he made it back to the child’s house, according to court records.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
