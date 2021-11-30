NEWBURYPORT — The city and Global Oil are expected to introduce a binding agreement at the City Council's meeting Dec. 13 that will outline terms for the company's upkeep of 107 State St.
During a public hearing Monday, which was continued from Oct. 25, councilors discussed the next steps to ensure that Global not only maintains the vacant gas station on State Street, but also works with Exxon/Mobil Oil Corp. to release the property from a deed restriction that prohibits residential uses.
The initial hearing was called after neighbors sent a letter to the council this summer, outlining issues at the site that include overgrown weeds and a lack of grounds maintenance, sidewalks not being cleared of snow and ice during the winter, illegal public parking, and its use by motorists as a cut-through to avoid the traffic light.
On Oct. 25, Global representatives apologized for neglecting to maintain the site and committed to finding a path for the site to be used for residential purposes.
During the meeting's public comment portion Monday, at least eight residents called on the council to support an order drafted by council President Jared Eigerman with city solicitor Jeffrey Blake of KP Law.
The order would declare the property a nuisance under Chapter 139 of state general law and establish terms for Global to address issues related to the site's maintenance.
Some of the terms outlined in the order included maintenance of the property's grounds and the recently installed "No Parking" signs, compliance with Section 12-52 of the municipal code that requires removal of snow and ice from sidewalks, and the posting of a $10,000 bond with the city if snow and ice are not properly removed from sidewalks and/or the grounds are not maintained to a certain standard.
Eigerman clarified that the order did not include requirements such as demolition of the sign or building, removal of the tanks or the sale of the property. He said the city had to focus on what aspects of the property made it an imminent nuisance to the neighborhood.
Newburyport attorney Jeffrey Roelofs, a representative for Global, said the company was willing to come to a simple agreement with the city, but saw the public nuisance declaration as the "wrong mechanism" at this time.
Roelofs also confirmed that Global began discussions with Exxon regarding the deed restriction. He said Exxon planned to conduct its own inspection of the property and set parameters for what would and would not be allowed if the site could eventually allow for residential use.
Even if Exxon releases the deed restriction that prohibits residential use, there are still other restrictions which would likely remain such as the prohibition of basements or occupied underground spaces and specifics regarding utilities, Roelofs said.
After some discussion among councilors, they agreed to consider a different type of contract for potential approval.
The council took a brief recess so that the two attorneys, Blake and Roelofs, could confer on this possibility.
After the recess, Blake reported that he and Roelofs would draft an agreement before the next council meeting that will include all of the order conditions and ideally, include a timeline to keep efforts with Exxon moving forward.
"Understanding that there is a third party that is not part of that agreement," the city solicitor added.
"I think we can put together an agreement for your next meeting that would, I hope, address your concerns, show that the other side is serious about what they're doing and have at least a binding agreement for you to review and hopefully, approve at that time," Blake said.
The council unanimously voted to continue the hearing to Dec. 13.
