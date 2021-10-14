NEWBURYPORT — The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library will hold its Great Old Book Sale from Wednesday, Oct. 20, through Saturday, Oct. 23, at Newburyport Public Library.
This is the first time the Friends has been able to hold the event since the pandemic began.
“Traditionally held each spring and fall, the Great Old Book Sale is the biggest fundraiser for the Friends, and thus the library as the monies raised are used to fund many of the library’s programs that aren’t funded by the city budget,” said Stacey Brandon, president of The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library, in a press release.
With the pandemic forcing cancellation of big book sales, the group held two pop-up sales last year to help offset a loss of revenue.
“While those pop-ups were fantastic in their own unique way, we can’t wait to welcome the community back to the library for our Great Old Book Sale,” she said. “There’s really no other event like it.”
In keeping with Health Department protocols, masks will be required as they are for all the areas in the library. The sale will be in the Program Room.
For those looking to donate books to the sale, only hardcover and paperback books in good to excellent condition will be accepted. No media, textbooks or magazines will be accepted.
Donations may be dropped off at the library Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Since this is the first Great Old Book Sale in more than a year, the group anticipates a larger-than-normal number of donations. If that happens, the group may end the donation period early.
The book sale kicks off with a members preview on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 8 p.m. Current membership in the Friends of the Newburyport Public Library is required for the preview. Membership is available at the door, or online at https://www.newburyportfol.org/membership-2/.
The sale is open to the general public Thursday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, contact Madeleine Arcovio at marcovio@comcast.net or call 978-269-4947, or Sherry Moore at sherrymooresam@gmail.com or call 978-518-9005.
