NEWBURYPORT -- The Newburyport Harbor Commission has a vacancy that it is looking to fill.
The role of the Harbor Commission focuses on making recommendations to the mayor and other city officials about the operation and safety of the harbor of Newburyport. The commission is also responsible for the oversight of the harbormaster's budget, proposing ordinances, permitting docking and mooring facilities and monitoring the overall management of the Newburyport waterfront on behalf of the city.
The Harbor Commission has nine members and serves two year appointments. If you are interested in being considered for this opening, send a cover letter and resume to James Knapp (james.knapp13@gmail.com).
All submissions should be submitted by Saturday, Nov. 6.
