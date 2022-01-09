The city of Newburyport Health Department will be offering free COVID-19 testing clinics at the Newburyport Harbormaster Department located at 278 Water St., per the following schedule:
• Monday, Jan. 10, noon – 3 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 11, noon – 3 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 13, 2 – 5:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 18, noon – 3 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 20, 2 – 5:30 p.m.
The goal of these testing events is to provide free rapid antigen testing to Newburyport residents as the city sees a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, city Health Department office manager Michael C. Lawler said in a press release.
The information on the upcoming clinics can also be found on the city webpage at www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19/covid-19-testing.
