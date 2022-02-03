NEWBURYPORT — Perspectives in Leadership and Change, a new class at Newburyport High School, was selected as the only high school program in the country to present its work at a panel co-hosted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security last week.
Newburyport High School senior Anna Fortier and her teacher Tom Abrams presented on behalf of the class Jan. 26 at the “Digital Forum on Prevention: Digital Ecosystems for Student Security, Safety, and Well-Being.”
The Department of Homeland Security co-hosted the forum with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s School Safety Task Force and the Department of Education’s Office of Educational Technology.
Fortier’s father, Dave, founder and president of the One World Strong Foundation, a nonprofit that works with survivors of terrorism, brought the idea for the class to officials at Newburyport High School through his foundation’s partnership with the McCain Institute and EdVenture Partners.
Invent 2 Prevent, a program created by the McCain Institute and EdVenture Partners, and funded by the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships, calls on students at both the university and high school levels to develop, over the course of a semester or two — or in Newburyport High School’s case, a full school year — tools and strategies to prevent targeted violence and terrorism.
“They have this unique class where, essentially, you identify a population of people that might be prone to targeted violence,” Abrams said, noting that examples of such violence include school shootings, bombings and hate crimes.
At Newburyport High, the students — all seniors — have chosen to take this course during their Clipper Block, which is an open block that students have once every three days that allows them to meet with teachers and participate in other activities outside of their regular class schedule.
“These are pretty high-performing kids and they’re taking this class for fun almost,” said Abrams, who is the K-12 literacy coordinator for the district.
During the school year, these students have been working to create a campaign that seeks to mitigate the threat of targeted violence.
At the national level, this program has previously focused on colleges and universities, but it recently expanded to high schools with Newburyport being one of 25 high schools to participate, Abrams said.
“Ideally, what we’re trying to do is foster some of the leadership skills of this cohort of people,” he said.
At the panel last week, Fortier and Abrams discussed how their class’s project has been going over the past several months, how students have been responding to the assignment, and how it aligns with the school’s curriculum, as well as state standards. The panel was attended by hundreds of people, including representatives from organizations around the world. Through their class, students have learned about the risk factors for targeted violence and terrorism. In seeking to prevent such violence, the class broke up into groups to focus on different areas of their approach such as marketing, budget and data analysis.
Together, the class has come up with a “two-prong approach” to engage the community in their work, Abrams said.
First, the class is going to invite their peers and others in the community to anonymously share an example of a time where they didn’t feel like they belonged, Fortier explained.
These stories will then be posted around the school and on Instagram through the account @NBPTvoices and under the hashtags #silentvoicesstandstrong, #NBPTvoices, #Newburyportanonymous, #Newburyportvoices and #Listen2Learn.
Then, in the spring, the class is going to create its own escape room within the school. The plan is to put five or six students together in a room with a challenge to find certain clues and solve puzzles so that they can get out of the room successfully.
Abrams noted that this is an opportunity for students who don’t know each other to establish some sense of trust and “hopefully, they come to appreciate each other and cooperate enough to get out.”
If the escape room goes well, Abrams is hopeful that it will become a perennial activity at the school.
For the students in the class, it’s not about receiving a grade; it’s about the real world application of what they have learned about targeted violence and how they will use the tools they have created to prevent it.
“The reason why the Department of Homeland Security is pushing this program out to colleges and universities and high schools is they’re really trying to get a grassroots effort to just suppress any type of targeted violence,” Abrams said.
“They know that they don’t want to be reactive to everything; you want to be more proactive,” he added.
To follow along or to submit a story for the Instagram series, visit www.instagram.com/nbpt_voices.
To learn more about efforts to prevent targeted violence, go to www.mccaininstitute.org/programs/preventing-targeted-violence.
