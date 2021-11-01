NEWBURYPORT — Superintendent Sean Gallagher recognized five Newburyport High School seniors for their leadership and academic achievements at the School Committee meeting Monday night.
First, he awarded the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents' certificate of academic excellence award to Charlie Grossman, describing him as "a mature, extremely well-rounded student with a heart of gold."
Grossman is one of the top students in the senior class. He has demonstrated leadership abilities through a variety of activities, including cross-country, theater and the Anti-Defamation League Club.
The superintendent presented Olivia D'Ambrosio, Lila Gridley, Avi Patel and Owen Roberts with the award for academic growth and student leadership in learning, which is offered to New England School Development Council-affiliated school districts.
D'Ambrosio was recognized for demonstrating "a passion for learning and a strong dedication toward strengthening the culture and climate of the high school."
She has served on the student council for the past four years. D'Ambrosio is the council's president and a representative to the state's Advisory Council.
Gridley was lauded for her commitment not only to academics, but to extracurricular activities, including student council, the National Honor Society, lacrosse, basketball and field hockey, and her multiple jobs such as Chipotle, Jersey Mike's Subs and babysitting.
One of Gridley's teachers described her as "hyper-intelligent, down-to-earth and a sheer pleasure to engage with."
Patel was commended for her strong work ethic and dedication to academics, as well as her maturity in class and strength as a cross-country teammate.
Her math teacher and cross-country coach noted, "Avi brings the same positive attitude from the classroom onto the cross-country course for each workout and meet, and can always be counted on to give her absolute best."
Roberts, who is senior class president and a member of the National Honor Society, has been on the honor roll each semester of his high school career. He also participates in cross-country and baseball.
In addition to balancing academics and athletics, Roberts started his own power washing business over the past two years, which is now fully licensed and insured.
