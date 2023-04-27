NEWBURYPORT — Gearing up for their performance at a statewide poetry reading, Newburyport High School’s poetry team, The Spittin’ CWANs, will practice Monday at Emma L. Andrews Library & Community Center.
The team is part of the high school’s creative writing at night class, led by Newburyport High English and creative writing teacher Deb Szabo.
The warm-up session, which takes place at 1 p.m., will serve as a pre-performance for the six-member team’s performance May 6 during a youth poetry slam at the Massachusetts Poetry Festival in Salem. They will compete with other teen poetry teams starting at 3 p.m.
Szabo said the group’s name is pronounced like “swans” and stands for creative writing at night.
“I started the club in like 1990 or something, so I’ve been doing it more than 30 years,” she added.
All poems read will be originals written by students. There will be four rounds of poetry and it will be up to the teams if they want poets to go up individually or in groups. Szabo said there will likely be two individual performances and two group performances.
She said she likes the group poems especially.
“There’s such a wide variety of emotions that can be depicted and a wide variety of emotions that can be conveyed,” she said.
Five teen groups from around the state will be compete in the slam.
Students on the team are also in Szabo’s creative writing class, but auditions for the club were open to all students at the school. She noted that one student in the group, Tuala Sullivan, placed second in the state at the recent Poetry Out Loud competition.
“They’re excited, they want to do it. They’re very excited about the opportunity to express themselves in public, and they’re excited about meeting students from around the state. In the past, slams have been really great experiences for Newburyport students,” Szabo said. “The idea is for students to write about matters that are of deep concern to them, which they don’t always have a lot of opportunity to express.”
She said the students’ poems will explore social justice and identity issues.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Szabo would take the group to Boston for the Louder Than a Bomb youth poetry slam and festival. Since the pandemic, the festival’s operations have been postponed.
Students would perform five poems but typically write more that they would perform at Emma L. Andrews as a pre-performance and to narrow their selections.
Aine Greaney, chairperson of the Emma L. Andrews Library Commission, said the library has not been able to host poetry teams like it had prior to COVID and that the CWANs’ pre-performance will be their first time hosting such a group in more than three years.
“It’s really high energy and it’s great fun. It’s a perfect match with our literacy resources for the community. The students always outdo themselves, you expect an A and you get an A-plus, and Deb is great to work with,” she said.
Greaney said events such as the poetry teams performance are coordinated by the library’s nonprofit association, made up of volunteers who also staff the library during the week and run various events for children, teens and adults.
“The students appreciate the library giving them the chance to practice before the real slam,” Szabo said.
The library, which opened in 1905, is still housed in William T. Humphrey’s home at 77 Purchase St.
Admission to Monday’s performance is free. For more information, reach out to the library directly at 978-358-8097 or emmaandrewslibrary@gmail.com. Further information about the Massachusetts Poetry Festival is available at festival.masspoetry.org.
Ashlyn Giroux writes for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email her at: agiroux@newburyportnews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.