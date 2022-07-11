A 71-year-old Newburyport man was seriously injured when he fell 50 feet down a gully while hiking Mount Major in Alton, New Hampshire.
Harvey Weener had finished rock climbing with a friend shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday when he fell along the Precipice Trail and was unable to walk on his own, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Weener was just over a mile from the nearest trailhead when the accident occurred, prompting conservation officers to respond along with members of several area fire departments, Fish and Game said in a release.
All-terrain vehicles were used to reach the injured man. Since the terrain was very rocky, it proved to be a difficult rescue because roped lowers were needed, Fish and Game said.
Rescuers and Weener eventually reached the trailhead shortly before 6 p.m. – two hours after the initial call for help. The Newburyport man was flown to a hospital by a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team helicopter.
Emergency personnel responded from Alton Fire and Rescue, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, Gilford Fire, Gilmanton Fire and Barnstead Fire.
The accident occurred only two hours after Fish and Game responded to a call for help from another hiker on Mount Major. The 42-year-old California woman hurt her leg and was unable to continue hiking.
She was placed in a litter and carried about two miles to the nearest trailhead before being taken by ambulance to Lakes Region General Hospital.
