NEWBURYPORT — The city has hired a new health director, Mayor Sean Reardon and the Board of Health announced. Laura Vlasuk, who officially starts March 21, will fill a vacancy created by former Health Director Frank Giacalone, who left the position in late January to become the director of public health in Danvers. She will be the first woman selected to lead the Health Department.
Vlasuk most recently worked in Andover, overseeing the Healthy Communities Tobacco Control Program, which serves Billerica, Dracut, North Reading, Newbury, Salisbury and Newburyport. She began her career as a health inspector in Everett and later worked as senior inspector in Malden, followed by a few years as health agent in Reading. Vlasuk has also served as a consultant to the Boards of Health in Saugus and North Andover, according to a press release. Vlasuk has a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Suffolk University. She also holds licenses and certification in areas that include food preparation inspection, building and housing inspection, workplace safety and critical incident response.
“Laura will bring a wide set of skills to the Health Department, as well as knowledge of the city through her work with the Healthy Communities Tobacco Control Program,” Reardon said in a statement Friday. “I look forward to seeing what new initiatives she will develop to address the needs of our residents.”
Beyond managing the COVID-19 pandemic, the health director works with the Board of Health to oversee all public health matters in the city, including infectious disease response, health and food service inspections, hazardous waste disposal and tobacco control.
