NEWBURYPORT — The city honored those who served their country but never came home during the annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony Monday morning.
Mayor Sean Reardon was joined by members of the City Council, the Newburyport High School marching band, Boy Scout Troop 251, and the U.S. Coast Guard and Newburyport Police Department color guards as they marched down Green Street to City Hall for the ceremony.
Reardon marked his first Memorial Day as the city’s chief executive by reading a mayoral proclamation honoring World War II Navy veteran George Roaf.
The mayor told the crowd of roughly 100 people that Roaf served aboard the USS Fieberling during the Battle of Okinawa, which saw roughly 12,000 Americans killed and approximately 110,000 Japanese losing their lives as well in 1945.
The 96-year-old Roaf lost a portion of his hearing when he was standing near a 3-inch gun that opened fire on a submarine. Roaf also served his country as a nuclear inspector at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, and has been the acting commander of local American Legion Post 150.
Reardon said Roaf also devoted most of his retirement to advocating for more affordable housing for fellow veterans and seniors.
“Throughout his life, he has always placed the needs of his country and other fellow citizens above his own,” Reardon said of Roaf, who was unable to attend the ceremony but the proclamation was accepted by family members on his behalf.
The mayor also presented a proclamation to Director of Veterans Services Kevin Hunt, who was celebrating his 28th Memorial Day ceremony in the city on Monday.
Hunt pointed out the American flag that flew at half-staff at City Hall on Monday morning in honor of the veterans who have died. He also praised the volunteer work of a group of Rupert A. Nock Middle School seventh-graders who put about 1,500 American flags on veterans’ graves at St. Mary’s Cemetery and Belleville Cemetery on Thursday morning.
State Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, told the gathering about the day four years ago when he learned that his 28-year-old cousin, U.S. Army soldier Jimmy Casadona, died in an Apache helicopter crash in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Kelcourse said he was coming out of the post office on Pleasant Street, just across the street from City Hall where he was speaking Monday, when he got the call about his cousin’s death.
“I know what this day means to people, especially to those who have lost loved ones in the service of our country,” he said.
Kelcourse asked those in attendance to think about what Memorial Day means to the families of Army 1st Lt. Derek Hines and Sgt. Jordan M. Shay, local residents who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq, respectively, protecting “the liberty, the freedom we all enjoy as Americans, each and every day.”
The Memorial Day observance ended at the waterfront where in front of a 47-foot Coast Guard cutter lay a wreath floating on the Merrimack River in honor of the military personnel who have died at sea.
“We are here to remember the men and the women of the Coast Guard and the Navy and the Merchant Marines who have given their lives for the freedoms that we enjoy today,” Hunt said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.