NEWBURYPORT — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, seats will be limited for Mayor-elect Sean Reardon’s inauguration on Monday.
Festivities will kick off at 9:15 a.m. with two new School Committee members, Sarah Hall and Juliet Walker, and incumbent Brian Callahan taking the oath of office in the City Council chamber.
Another School Committee seat will become vacant Monday when Reardon transitions out of the role to become mayor, which doubles as chair of the committee. The city will then have 30 days to hold a joint meeting of the School Committee and City Council at which to act to fill the vacancy, per the city charter. The person elected will serve the two remaining years of the term.
On Monday, the School Committee — which also includes members Bruce Menin and Sheila Spalding — will vote to elect a vice chair.
At 9:30 a.m., the 11 city councilors will take the oath of office and elect a new president.
The new council will consist of Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue, Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and Councilors at large Afroz Khan, Bruce Vogel, Ed Cameron, Mark Wright and Connie Preston.
Though the door to the chamber will remain open, the public will not be permitted inside for these two ceremonies due to COVID-19 concerns. Port Media will live stream both events.
Reardon’s inauguration as mayor will start at 10 a.m. in the City Hall auditorium. Masks are required inside City Hall. Seating will be limited at 25% capacity, but the public can watch the live stream by Port Media at https://ncmhub.org/share/channel-9.
The inauguration will feature a collection of speakers and musical offerings by Newburyporters of all ages.
A luncheon at the Masonic Temple that was originally scheduled to follow the ceremony has been canceled due to the spike in local COVID-19 cases. Reardon hopes to host a civic celebration in the spring, he said.
Coffee, hot chocolate and donuts will be available outside City Hall after the inauguration.
In addition to streaming on Channel 9, the School Committee and City Council ceremonies will also be accessible by Zoom webinar. For more details, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com.
