NEWBURYPORT — A Brazilian exchange student is preparing to take part in the Newburyport High School graduation ceremony and said she has grown to love the city and her host family.
The school district works with Boston-based Educatius Group to invite international students to attend Newburyport High School each year. Fernanda Ieffet hails from Bagé, a city of 121,335 in Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil. Ieffet has been attending NHS as a foreign exchange student and living with the Butler family of Toppans Lane since late January.
The 18-year-old said she has become close with her host family and the teenage Butler sisters Alexa and Sabrina in particular.
“I expected to bond with the family, but not as much as I actually did,” Ieffet said.
Educatius Group senior regional manager Jodi DelRazo said her company has been working with Newburyport High School for six years and has found a strong advocate in Principal Andrew Wulf.
“The program adds diversity to the community and teaches the American kids about the rest of the world on a completely different level. Our kids tend to do very well academically, so they are looking for a school that will challenge them and offer plenty of opportunities,” DelRazo said.
Each foreign exchange student picks from a portfolio of potential schools from around the country, and DelRazo said Newburyport has proven to be a popular choice.
“Newburyport speaks for itself as a quaint, picturesque New England community. Whenever we bring the kids up there, we go around the community; it is everything they have ever imagined,” she said.
Educatius Group Northeast Regional Coordinator Kathi Sanborn said each student joins a host family after matching interests, such as what the student likes to do in their spare time or what musical instruments or sports they enjoy playing. According to Sanborn, there are several foreign exchange students studying and living in Newburyport this year. During a phone call on Tuesday, Sanborn said eight students from other countries may attend school in Newburyport this fall.
While 18-year-old Alexa Butler is a senior at Berwick Academy in South Berwick, Maine, her 16-year-old sister, Sabrina, is a sophomore at Newburyport High. Sabrina said she was surprised at just how close she and Ieffet have grown over the past five months.
“She’s like a built-in best friend, we trust each other a lot and it’s great. We talk a lot of girl stuff and she taught me a song on the piano. We just enjoy each other’s company, in general,” Sabrina said.
Sabrina also said she was very impressed with Ieffet’s work ethic.
“She learned a new language and is doing all these things and she has inspired me to try more. She also makes me more happy to live here because she loves it here so much,” Sabrina said.
Civics and government has been the exchange student’s favorite class at the high school at 241 High St.
“I want to be a lawyer one day and I think that class helped me. I also got to take journalism and economics, which I didn’t study back home,” Ieffet said.
Ieffet integrated very quickly into American society, according to Sabrina, who added that Ieffet maintained straight A’s in school.
“She was doing all of this in a second language, so I am very impressed with all she has done,” the younger Butler sister said.
Alexa found that she and Ieffet had similar skin and hair care practices.
“Our bathroom is just packed with all of these products and that is definitely something we share in common,” she said.
Ieffet spent three weeks as an exchange student in Fullerton, California, two years ago but said she wanted to come to Massachusetts to experience different weather. She said she loved the winter in Newburyport.
“I really like this city. The architecture is incredible and it is so different from what I have at home,” she said.
The foreign exchange student also made the trip to Boston during her stay. She made sure she spent some quality time on Plum Island but said the Newburyport waterfront is her favorite part of her adopted city.
“I like to go down there and read and chill because it is so beautiful,” Ieffet said.
She became a fan of the Boston Bruins after taking in a game at TD Garden and frequently cheered on the Newburyport High School varsity boys hockey team.
“I am definitely a fan,” she said.
Fernanda’s host mother, Giovanna Boggero, was a Mexican exchange student in England when she was in school.
Boggero said she and her husband, Dan Butler, wanted to give someone else the same educational experience.
“Newburyport is a beautiful town and I would have loved to have been hosted in a place like this,” Boggero said.
Dan Butler said any high school student who takes part in an exchange program is most probably a go-getter by nature and Ieffet proved his supposition was correct.
“Fernanda made a pretty brave move coming here for six months, not knowing anybody. I think that has been an inspiration to our daughters,” he said.
Boggero said she and her husband would definitely recommend becoming a host family to others.
“Learning to welcome a foreign person into your home and to embrace that person as one of your own takes a little bit of doing. It’s not very easy. But that has also been part of the growth for our girls, who got exposed to her cultural differences as well,” she said.
Although she already graduated from high school back home, Ieffet will walk with the rest of the Newburyport High School Class of 2022 on graduation day, Sunday, June 5. She will head home to South America by the end of June, she said.
Ieffet said she is very grateful for all that the Butlers have given her.
“I could not have asked for a better host family,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
