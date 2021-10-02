NEWBURYPORT - The Newburyport Public Library is co-hosting two popular author talks with the Tewksbury Public Library and other area libraries.
On Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., bestselling author Lisa Unger will discuss her latest book, Last Girl Ghosted, in conversation with bestselling author Alafair Burke.
On Saturday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m., bestselling author Jeffrey Archer will discuss his latest book, Over My Dead Body.
Both talks will be held on Zoom. People can register online via the library events calendar https://www.newburyportpl.org/events/ or by calling 978-465-4428 x242.
For more about the library, go to www.newburyportpl.org.
