NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library is co-hosting two popular author talks with Tewksbury Public Library and other area libraries.
On Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., best-selling author Lisa Unger will discuss her latest book, “Last Girl Ghosted,” in conversation with best-selling author Alafair Burke.
On Oct. 23 at 2 p.m., best-selling author Jeffrey Archer will discuss his latest book, “Over My Dead Body.”
Both talks will be held on Zoom. People can register online via the library events calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/ or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
For more about the library, go to www.newburyportpl.org.
