NEWBURYPORT — "Looking Things Over with Zora Neale Hurston" is a virtual program set for 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 24 and hosted by the Newburyport Public Library. Registration is now open for this one-woman play by actress and historian Gwendolyn Quezaire-Presutti.
Hurston was one of the central figures of the Harlem Renaissance. She was an outstanding novelist, journalist, folklorist, and anthropologist. Hurston believed in the beauty of Black expressions and traditions. This program is a collaboration with many other area libraries.
Register on the library website https://www.newburyportpl.org/ or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
