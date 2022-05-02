NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library offers a virtual program May 10 on those who fought to break professional baseball’s color barrier in the years before Jackie Robinson.
“Before Brooklyn,” presented at 7 p.m. by author and journalist Ted Reinstein, focuses on the other extraordinary Americans who never gave up the struggle to integrate the game before Robinson joined Major League Baseball in 1947, according to the library.
Register for the Zoom link at www.newburyportpl.org/ or call 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
