NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will present a virtual program on gardening Wednesday.
The program, "Northeast Native Plant Primer: 235 Plants for an Earth-Friendly Garden," begins at 7 p.m.
Uli Lorimer of the Native Plant Trust will offer advice on improving gardens, including choosing plants native to the Northeast.
The rewards will benefit the gardener and the environment – from reducing maintenance tasks to attracting earth-friendly pollinators such as native birds, butterflies and bees, according to the library.
Register for this program on the library website at www.newburyportpl.org/ or call 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
