NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Lions Club is seeking donations so members can deliver Thanksgiving Day meals to seniors and homebound residents.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions again this year, the Lions will be unable to offer their traditional Thanksgiving luncheon at the Senior Community Center. But meals will be delivered that day between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to people in Newburyport, Newbury and Salisbury.
Preregistration is required by calling Lion Frank Bertolino at 781-412-4466.
The club is seeking donations of any amount. Checks should be made payable to Newburyport MA Lions Foundation Inc. and mailed to Newburyport Lions Club, P.O. Box 545, Newburyport, MA 01950.
