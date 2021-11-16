NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Lions Club is offering a meal delivered to seniors and any homebound or homeless community members on Thanksgiving Day.
Due to continued COVID-19 restrictions and in the best interest of safety for all community members, the Lions will offer Thanksgiving Day meals only through home delivery this year for people in Newburyport, Newbury and Salisbury. Meals are anticipated to be delivered between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Preregistration for meals is required and people are encouraged to register early by calling Lion Frank Bertolino at The North Shore Realty Group at 781-412-4466.
Monetary donations in any amount are appreciated. Tax-deductible donations are accepted any time of the year. Make checks payable to Newburyport Mass. Lions Foundation Inc. and mailed to Newburyport Lions Club, P.O. Box 545, Newburyport, MA 01950.
