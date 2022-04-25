Authors from all over the globe will be telling people about their latest works when the Newburyport Literary Festival returns to virtual life this weekend.
The festival is presented each year by the Newburyport Literary Association Inc., and is designed primarily to engage people in reading while making them aware of books and authors they may not have heard of before.
The festival also aims to encourage young people to read and get involved with books, while also bringing people to Newburyport. But the COVID-19 pandemic made bringing people to the city a bit more difficult over the past two years and the festival has been held virtually since 2020.
Vicki Hendrickson and Jen Entwistle are in their 17th year as the festival’s co-directors.
Since most of the festival’s traditional venues could not be guaranteed, this year’s event will remain virtual, according to Hendrickson.
Entwistle said holding a virtual literary festival has its own rewards and the Newburyport Literary Association has been able to attract authors from all over the world.
“We have someone who will be Zooming in from London, Australia, Prague, among other places. These are people we normally wouldn’t be able to bring into Newburyport,” she said.
Entwistle added that a virtual literary festival also opens the door to participants from all over the world.
“We are available to a much broader audience that can call in from the West Coast or London or wherever they are,” she said.
Newburyport Bank and the Institution for Savings are the festival’s primary sponsors this year, while grant funding was also provided by the cultural councils of Newburyport, Amesbury, Newbury, West Newbury, Merrimac, Georgetown and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
All festival events are free to attend.
“One of our missions is to make sure that everything is available to everybody, so we want it to be free and accessible to everyone,” Hendrickson said.
Friday, April 29
Young adult fiction will be the focus of the festival’s opening ceremony when “This is my America” author Kim Johnson speaks to C.J. Farley on Friday, April 29, from 6-7 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Twenty-three events, including the traditional Breakfast with the Poets, are the highlight of this day. Program presenters include seven Pow Wow River Poets, including Midge Goldberg, Don Kimball and Deborah Warren, reading from their most recent books from 8:30 - 10 a.m.
West Newbury biographer Christopher Clarey will be speaking with his fellow local author Dyke Hendrickson about his new bestselling biography, “The Master: the Long Run and Beautiful Game of Roger Federer,” from 9-9:45 a.m.
“The Butler: A Witness to History” author Wil Haygood will make his return to the festival and speak to Peter Guralnick about his latest book, “Colorization: One Hundred Years of Black Films in a White World,” which was named one of National Public Radio’s best books of the year, from 12:15-1:15 p.m.
Elizabeth Strout will speak to local best-selling author Andre Dubus III about her newest novel, “Oh William!” on Saturday from 1:15.–2 p.m.
“That should prove to be our most popular event. Elizabeth and Andre are friends and they have been to the festival in conversation before. It was one of the most fabulous events of its history,” Entwistle said.
The relatively new climate fiction genre will be represented Saturday from 7-8 p.m. when moderator Julie Carrick Dalton leads a discussion with “Once There Were Wolves” author Charlotte McConaghy and “The House Between Earth and the Moon” author Rebecca Scherm about how they approach environmental calamities in their writing.
“Cli-fi is all about climate change in fiction and it is a very trendy genre these days,” Entwistle said.
She also said McConaghy will be calling in from Australia.
Sunday, May 1
Twenty events have been planned for May 1 such as Newburyport author Dyke Hendrickson speaking about his upcoming book, “Plum Island: A Vulnerable Gem,” from 3:15-4 p.m.
“Paradise Falls: The True Story of an Environmental Catastrophe” author Keith O’Brien will tell Sam Evans-Brown about how a group of ordinary women fought to protect their families while revolutionizing modern environmental activism from 10-10:45 a.m.
New York Times bestselling suspense author Lisa Jewell will be calling in from London and speaking to Hank Phillippi Ryan about how she sets the scene for her stories from 1:30-2:15 p.m.
“This really shows you the reach that we have with Zoom,” Entwistle said.
Literary festivals can often be a logistics hassle for an author and offering a virtual event has brought many more to Newburyport this year according to Hendrickson.
“We’ve been trying to get Ann Patchett for 16 years and we were able to get her last year because it was on Zoom,” she said.
Entwistle said the Newburyport Literary Association hopes to return to a mostly in-person festival next year but she also hopes to keep some virtual programs as well.
“We like to keep some of the benefits that we gain from Zoom but, if we can be in person, we would like to be,” she said.
To review the three-day schedule, go to https://newburyportliteraryfestival.org/2022-schedule-of-events.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
