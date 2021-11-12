NEWBURYPORT — One by one, Mayor Donna Holaday read the names of local veterans who died between Memorial Day and Thursday’s Veterans Day ceremony, held on a sunny but brisk fall day in Brown Square. Each time Holaday read one of the 22 names, a representative from the armed services branch he served in rang a bell three times.
As this was happening, Newburyport Public Library archivist Sharon Spieldenner repeatedly wiped away tears streaming down her face.
“I know a lot of the names,” she said.
Held on the 11th day of the 11th month, Veterans Day was formally known as Armistice Day and marked the end of the First World War in 1918. Following the ceremony at Brown Square, a small parade made its way down Green Street, through Market Square and onto State Street.
The parade then continued across High Street and past the Pond Street CVS plaza before ending at the city’s veterans cemetery. There, Holaday laid a wreath at a veterans memorial.
Spieldenner and many of the roughly 125 people who attended the 45-minute ceremony were documenting the event on their smartphones and cameras. The ceremony drew generations of Newburyport residents, from those nearly 100 years old to toddlers and a few newborns.
Some of the youngest members of the audience were called to the City Hall steps by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, who asked them a small favor: to thank all the veterans in the audience in their “biggest, loudest outdoor voice.”
Before roughly 20 children shouted, “Thank you,” DiZolgio talked about the importance of carrying on the message of thanks to future generations so no one would ever forget the sacrifices made by veterans.
Patriotic music, including the national anthem, was performed by the Newburyport High School marching band, while Boy Scouts from Troop 251 led the Pledge of Allegiance.
In addition to Holaday and DiZoglio, other elected officials on hand were state Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, and Newburyport City Councilors Sharif Zeid, Heather Shand, Charlie Tontar, James Devlin, Barry Connell and Afroz Khan.
In his remarks, Kelcourse said it is important to remember that wars are not to be celebrated.
“It’s the peace that veterans restore ... that we need to celebrate,” he said.
Like he has done numerous times in the past, Newburyport Veterans Agent Kevin Hunt concluded his remarks by reminding the audience that veterans do not start wars — they end them.
After reading the names of veterans, Holaday noted that the ceremony would be the last veteran-themed event she would lead before stepping down from office in January. She offered her “sincere thanks” to all veterans and their families and called it an honor to have served as mayor and emcee for numerous events such as the Veterans Day ceremony.
Following the ceremony but before the parade, Holaday said she felt bittersweet about her last veterans-themed event as mayor and added that she was “so proud” of the city’s services honoring veterans.
“I’m just glad to see such a nice turnout for our veterans,” she said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
