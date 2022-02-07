NEWBURYPORT — During an appearance on “Local Pulse” over the weekend, Mayor Sean Reardon discussed some of the city’s many capital needs, noting that establishing a home for Newburyport Youth Services and repairing the waterfront bulkhead are the top two items on his priority list.
Speaking with internet radio host Joe DiBiase on Saturday, Reardon said plans are moving forward to see how 57 Low St. could work for Youth Services in the long term.
Last week, the City Council voted 11-0 to purchase the surplus National Guard maintenance building at 57 Low St. — a site long sought by former Mayor Donna Holaday as a future home for Youth Services. The vote came nearly a year after the previous council voted 6-5 against doing so.
The city should close on the property this week, Reardon said. Meanwhile, City Engineer Jon-Eric White is already working on a site plan to assess the feasibility of Youth Services, as well as any other department, making a home there.
The Parks Department will continue to use the property in the short term, but the new mayor confirmed that he still wants to look at all possibilities for getting Youth Services in the space. This means that the Parks Department would still search for a long-term home.
Youth Services Director Andi Egmont is “going to have to work with a designer and then, we’re going to have to see what we can get in that space in the short term and maybe leave us room to hopefully add on to it in future years,” Reardon explained. “The goal is to get a project going as soon as we can so we can get them in the doors, maybe by the end of the year, if everything — knock on wood — if everything goes smoothly.”
Current zoning does not allow Youth Services to occupy the Low Street building, so that will be another step in the process.
Another urgent capital need is for the city to repair the 45-year-old central waterfront bulkhead and steel pilings, which serve as critical infrastructure between the Merrimack River and the boardwalk and Market Landing Park. The project is estimated to cost approximately $6 million with a contingency, so city officials are looking at various grants to fund it.
Reardon has been working with Finance Director Ethan Manning to determine the city’s bonding capabilities as the city tries to take on these and other capital projects over the next several years. He said the bulkhead is right behind Youth Services on his priority list.
The mayor also talked with DiBiase about Waterfront West and where things stand with New England Development, which announced last summer that it was collaborating with AvalonBay Communities to develop the property. Reardon noted that he met with representatives from New England Development, including CEO and Chairman Stephen Karp in December, prior to taking office.
He believes that New England Development wants to work with city officials, noting that representatives revealed their reasons why previous conversations with the city about Waterfront West broke down.
“I’m not going to share what their reasons were, but they had some reasons why they thought the negotiations failed last time,” the mayor said. “But they made it clear that they would like to get back to the table and see if we can move forward on a project that kind of works for the city and works for them.”
Previous proposals for Waterfront West included affordable housing units under the state’s Chapter 40B law, a maneuver that typically allows developers to skirt some zoning and planning regulations in return for reserving a percentage of rental units for low-income tenants.
DiBiase pointed out that the city wanted a hotel to be included in any plan and that the height and density of the project was one of the main factors in conversations breaking down. He noted that it is important for people to realize that any discussion is a negotiation between both parties and asked where the city might be willing to negotiate.
Reardon said it would be important to first ensure that his office and the City Council are on the same page ahead of any meetings with New England Development. But the city would need to focus on negotiating the height and density of the project, he said.
For example, New England Development wanted a five-story building while the city wanted three stories, so maybe four stories could be the compromise, Reardon explained.
“Noticing how easily that we were able to work together this past month, I really think we’re going to be able to move forward on working with New England Development and coming up with a win-win solution that would avoid us from going through a 40B process with New England Development,” he said, noting that he thinks negotiations would be in the best interest of the city and New England Development.
