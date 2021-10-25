NEWBURYPORT — The local nonprofit Storm Surge and The Daily News are sponsoring the last meeting of the two candidates for mayor of Newburyport in what’s billed as a “Discussion with the Candidates” in the Nock Middle School auditorium Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Candidates Sean Reardon and Charlie Tontar will appear onstage for the discussion, led by Chip Wyser, a former Newburyport councilor at large.
The discussion will also be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/-tLS06sr5mw.
Leading up to the event, Wyser said, “This will be a three-way, informal conversation about the issues facing our city and about the candidates themselves. There will be some new questions and greater detail solicited from Sean and Charlie.”
Wyser said he planned “to go deeper into their plans, their qualifications and priorities, with more detailed timelines and funding realities. The intent is to facilitate a spontaneous and revealing dialogue.”
Unlike last Thursday’s Daily News forum for the mayoral candidates and the six candidates for Newburyport School Committee, the Storm Surge event Wednesday won’t involve time limits for the two candidates to respond.
“We hope to draw out more of the differences between the candidates, let them speak to one another, and even ask questions of each other,” Wyser said.
The public is invited and asked to abide by Board of Health requirements that everyone in a school building wear a mask to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.
To watch last Thursday’s event:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pVF8ZJLmbM
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 2; early voting in Newburyport begins today, Oct. 25, at the Senior Community Center on High Street.
