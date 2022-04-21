NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Montessori School will combine its annual May Day Celebration and Spring Art Show on Sunday, May 1, from 2-4 p.m. The May Day celebration will take place in the courtyard adjacent to the Green Street Parking Lot and Inn Street Mall. Student artwork will be displayed throughout the school and visitors will be greeted at 52 Inn St.
The schedule for this event is:
Art Viewing: 2–3 p.m. Tour the school and view children’s artwork. Visitors will be welcomed at the 52 Inn Street entrance.
Wreath Making: 3 p.m. Tables will be set up in the courtyard for flower crown making, a symbol of May Day celebrations past and present.
Gather in the courtyard and parade through downtown and back to the courtyard where Mariana & Theresa from Music Together will lead everyone in songs and movement.
The event will conclude with another opportunity to view the artwork throughout the school. There will be a silent auction of classroom art projects, with all proceeds going to the red cross for their efforts to help the families of Ukraine.
All are welcome to enjoy these two events.
Since its opening in the fall of 1971, NMS is one of the longest established Montessori schools on the North Shore and enrolls children from 8 weeks through kindergarten. The school is open from 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Friday. In addition to the September to June school year, a 10-week summer program is offered from June through August.
The goal of a Montessori education is to provide a nurturing environment that supports each child’s academic and social development and stimulates creative, independent learning. One of the hallmarks of Newburyport Montessori is a deep respect for children, for the environment and for the planet.
Dr. Maria Montessori, Italy’s first female doctor, has had a profound influence on education over the past century.
The Montessori curriculum is now implemented on six continents and has proven effective across cultural boundaries and socioeconomic levels.
To learn more, call the school at 978-462-7165 for directions to the school or visit website www.newburyportmontessori.org.
