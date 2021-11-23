NEWBURYPORT - The Department of Public Services spent some of Tuesday morning decorating the city's Market Square Christmas tree. The unofficial start of the city's holiday season kicks off Sunday with the city's annual Santa parade and tree lightning ceremony, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Another DPS crew placed the tree in Market Square on Friday with help from Michael Lagasse of Atlantic Crane Service. Colby Farm trucked the tree down from Canada.
The tree was paid for with donations from local businesses and hails from Nova Scotia, according to Nate Allard, president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who also thanked the DPS for its hard work.
