NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon welcomes applications from residents interested in serving on the city’s boards and commissions.
Send a letter of interest and resume to Christine Jackson, executive assistant to the mayor, by email at cjackson@cityofnewburyport.com or mail at Mayor’s Office, City Hall, 60 Pleasant St., Newburyport, MA 01950. All appointments are voluntary and unpaid positions, and require the appointment of the mayor and approval by the City Council during public session.
Volunteers are sought for: Board of Registrars; Commission on Disability; The Community Preservation Act Committee; two people for the Council on Aging; Conservation Commission; Cultural Council; two people for the Historical Commission; Library Board of Directors; Licensing Board; seven people for the Open Space Commission; Parks Commission; two people for the Tree Commission; Trust Fund Commission; Water/Sewer Commission; The Waterfront Trust; and the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Below is a description of what each board or panel does and the website to check for further information:
The Board of Registrars is responsible for registering voters, conducting federal, state, and local elections, and compiling the annual list of Residents. https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/board-of-registrars
The Commission on Disability works to advocate on disability-related issues, make recommendations and provide technical knowledge where needed, to city departments, businesses, and organizations throughout the community. https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/commission-on-disabilities
The Community Preservation Act Committee is charged with studying the city’s needs, possibilities, and resources with respect to the Community Preservation Act money. The committee is also responsible for determining the allocation of these annual funds. https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/community-preservation-committee.
The mission of the Newburyport Council on Aging is to advocate for older adults, to identify their needs, to develop and implement services and programs to meet their health, economic, social, and cultural needs, to encourage maximum independence, and to improve their quality of life. https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/council-on-aging.
The Newburyport Conservation Commission reviews project applications and make determinations pursuant to the Wetlands Protection Act (M.G.L. Ch 131 sec. 40) and the local Newburyport Wetlands Ordinance. Projects range in size from small additions located near wetlands or water bodies to large developments that may impact wetland resources. https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/conservation-commission.
The purpose of the Newburyport Cultural Council is to distribute the funding made available to the city by way of the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Members read, discuss, and vote on all submitted applications. https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/cultural-council.
The Newburyport Historical Commission works to protect, preserve and promote the city’s historic structures, neighborhoods, and landscapes. The Historical Commission reviews applications subject to the demolition delay ordinance and any other projects occurring within the Newburyport Historical District that may seek the advice of the commission. The commission, which is a volunteer board made up of seven residents, acts as a local advisory group to the Massachusetts Historical Commission for projects that require Section 106 or M.G.L. Chapter 254 review for historic preservation. https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/historical-commission.
A 12-member Board of Directors governs Newburyport Public Library. The mayor is the chairman ex–officio. The president of the City Council is an ex-officio member. Three trustees of the building fund are self–perpetuating members of the board. Seven board members are appointed for seven-year terms. The head librarian serves as secretary to the board. https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/library-board-of-directors
The Licensing Board approves all retail alcohol, common victualler, entertainment, one-day alcohol, lodging and B&B, and transient vendor licenses. https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/licensing-board
The Newburyport Open Space Committee was established in April 2001 as an advisory committee to the mayor pursuant to the city’s master plan. The committee is charged generally with advocating for the protection of open space and specifically to monitor opportunities for open space acquisition.
Open space is defined broadly to include natural resources and wildlife habitats, scenic landscapes, agricultural lands and working landscapes, recreation resources, public access water resources, and supplies and buffers to existing protected lands. Tasks involved in carrying out this charge include identifying and evaluating parcels, learning about open space acquisition and protection, researching funding options, cultivating relationships with landowners, and crafting public education and outreach, all to make timely and informed recommendations to the mayor and organize campaigns for the protection of open spaces. https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/open-space-committee
The Newburyport Parks Commission was established to serve the residents of the city and other park users through the establishment and implementation of plans for the maintenance, expansion, and betterment of the open spaces, parks, and recreational facilities over which the commission has jurisdiction. The commission serves to monitor and officially act on issues affecting the use and management of facilities. https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/parks-commission
The Newburyport Tree Commission was established to advance the city’s stewardship of trees and their ecology. The commission’s aim is to select, plant, protect, maintain, plan for, and increase the health, beauty, quantity, diversity, and vitality of Newburyport’s trees. https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/tree-commission
The Water/Sewer Commission assists with oversight for water and sewer business operations, budgets, policies, and customer service. It also makes recommendations on water and sewer rates. https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/water-and-sewer-commission
The Newburyport Trust Fund Commission was established in accordance with Massachusetts General Law Chapter 41, section 45. Any city or town, except Boston, may create a board of commissioners of trust funds, consisting of three persons who shall have the management of all trust funds given or bequeathed for the benefit of the town or the inhabitants thereof, unless the donor in making the gift or bequest shall otherwise provide. https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/trust-fund-commission
The Waterfront Trust manages Waterfront Park, a 4.4-acre park in the center of Newburyport’s downtown waterfront. The trust is administered by five trustees appointed by the mayor with the approval of the City Council. Trustees can serve a maximum of two five-year terms. https://newburyportwaterfronttrust.org/
The Zoning Board of Appeals considers petitions to develop property and provide relief, where appropriate, from literal application of state and local zoning laws. The board must balance the property rights of the applicant and the interests of neighboring property owners and the city as a whole. https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/zoning-board-of-appeals.
