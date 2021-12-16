NEWBURYPORT — The Health Department will host a free COVID-19 testing event at the Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., on Thursday, Dec. 23.
The goal of this testing event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is to provide free rapid antigen testing to Newburyport residents as they prepare to gather with friends and family for Christmas.
Appointments are required. Register at www.cityofnewburyport.com/health-department/pages/covid-19-testing-clinic.
For more information, contact the Health Department at 978-465-4410.
