NEWBURYPORT — The city's Health Department will host free COVID-19 testing Wednesday, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Appointment slots are available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
The goal of this event is to provide free rapid antigen testing to residents as they prepare to gather with friends and family for the holiday this week.
Residents must register for an appointment ahead of time at www.cityofnewburyport.com/health-department/pages/2021-covid-testing-clinic.
To safely gather this Thanksgiving, the Health Department encourages residents ages 5 and up get vaccinated and that those are who eligible, receive a booster shot.
Additionally, the Health Department recommends wearing a mask in public indoor settings or when serving food; keeping up with handwashing, especially before eating or serving food; opting to host gatherings and activities outdoors whenever possible, weather permitting; and communicating with guests about COVID-19 ground rules.
For more information, contact the Health Department at 978-465-4410.
