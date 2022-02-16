NEWBURYPORT — City officials are inching closer toward a vote on short-term rental regulations, but there are still a lot of questions about details such as parking requirements and enforcement of these regulations.
Members of the Planning Board, City Council Committee on Planning & Development and Committee of the Whole reviewed a draft of the proposed zoning ordinance during a joint public hearing Wednesday. The ordinance would allow short-term rental units in certain districts.
There are more than 100 — possibly close to 200 — short-term rental units operating in Newburyport, but there is nothing in the city's ordinance regulating them.
In addition to the proposed zoning ordinance, there is a general ordinance seeking to establish procedures for people to register short-term rentals in the city. The Committee on License & Permits is reviewing the general ordinance.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley co-sponsored both ordinances with former Councilor at large Charlie Tontar. With the new City Council session, council President Heather Shand is the new co-sponsor, replacing Tontar.
These regulations would require short-term rental owners — excluding those on Plum Island — to live in their units for at least 183 days a year. The units' principal use must be single-family, two-family or multifamily; and guests would be able to stay for up to 31 days.
For short-term rentals in the High Street Residential A and High Street Residential B districts, applicants would need to seek a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals. The special permits, which would be good for three years, would be personal to the applicant and not go with the land.
For rentals in Residential 1-3 and Business 1-3 districts, applicants would need to seek an annual permit through a zoning review by the zoning administrator, as well as a license from the Licensing Commission.
"We're trying to define the use and regulations that short-term rentals would be allowed in the city," McCauley said. "We're trying to find a balance between commercial use, as well as residential and housing stock issue, and we're trying to minimize the negative impacts on the neighborhood.
"It's not perfect; we're not perfect, but we're trying to take a stab at this to move forward," he added.
Twenty people spoke during the meeting's public comment session, sharing varying opinions on the zoning ordinance. Some said short-term rentals should not be allowed, while others argued their benefit to the local economy, especially since the city does not have a hotel.
Opponents said short-term rentals are taking up valuable housing stock and are responsible for noise, parking issues and other neighborhood disruptions.
Proponents of short-term rentals criticized the proposed ordinance for being too restrictive, particularly due to a requirement of one parking spot per guest bedroom. They suggested that this ordinance could cause the city to lose many of these rentals, due to an inability to satisfy this parking requirement. Some also criticized the requirement that rental operators be available 24 hours a day to respond to issues.
There was some debate about how many official complaints city officials have received about short-term rentals.
Jennifer Blanchet, the city's zoning administrator and enforcement officer, believed that only four complaints had resulted in some sort of enforcement or further investigation. To her recollection, these complaints had to do with noise, parking and whether people even had the right to offer short-term rentals.
Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace said she's heard plenty of complaints as a ward councilor.
"Sometimes, there may be one concerning property, but then it affects 12 residents and you hear about it," she said.
Wallace noted that finding a balance with these regulations will be difficult because she and others want to see downtown businesses benefit from the customer base that seeks short-term rentals, but they also want to address concerns in the residential neighborhoods. She said enforcement of these regulations by the Office of Planning and Development and law enforcement will be most important.
The Planning Board voted 5-0 to close the public hearing but will take more time to prepare its recommendations to the council.
The Committee on Planning & Development voted 3-0 to close the public hearing as well, but discussions will continue in committee with the public still able to participate. Councilors agreed there are still details to be worked out before this can move toward a vote.
To learn more about these ordinances, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/planning-board/agenda-items/proposed-zoning-amendment-0.
Also during the meeting, the Planning Board voted to continue a public hearing related to Brine Oyster Bar at 17-21 State St. to March 2 due to not having enough members for a vote.
Rick Taintor, Alden Clark, Don Walters, Robert Koup and Heather Rogers were present for the meeting, but Taintor noted that six would be needed for a vote on the application. Bonnie Sontag and Elisabeth DeLisle were absent.
