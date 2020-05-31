NEWBURYPORT – The mayor and city marshal on Sunday night issued a statement denouncing the killing of an African-American man by Minneapolis police on Monday, which sparked a week of protests and violence in dozens of cities across the country.
In a joint statement, Mayor Donna D. Holaday and City Marshal Mark Murray, representing the leadership team of the city, said they “wish for their community to know that they denounce the actions of the Minneapolis police officers and mourn the killing of George Floyd,” who died after a police officer knelt on his neck as he lay facedown on a Minneapolis street last Monday.
"Police officers are supposed to be lifesavers in a community, and actions and inaction like what has transpired in Minneapolis give us significant pause. We must recognize that a wrong has been committed, and we must not be silent," Holaday said. "In Newburyport, we strive to be a safe, welcoming and tolerant community for all, and our police officers are specifically trained not to employ the violent and dangerous methods that killed Mr. Floyd. I join in the collective sorrow felt around the nation."
More than 100 people rallied in Market Square on Saturday afternoon for two and a half hours, calling for justice for the 46-year-old Floyd and condemning police actions in recent years that have led to the deaths of numerous African-American men and women, often going unpunished.
Murray said in the statement his department "can only be successful if our community supports us and if each member of the department gains the trust and confidence of members of the public.
"We train on these ideas and we try to live up to them every day, from the top all the way down to a first day of a patrol officer's career," he said. "What happened in Minneapolis is a tragedy, and it was wrong."
The city officials said in the statement that police in Newburyport “undergo regular training on deescalation techniques, diversity and inclusion, fair and impartial policing and procedural justice and police legitimacy.”
The statement noted the peaceful protest Saturday afternoon in downtown Newburyport that members of the police department and city government observed.
Holaday and Murray ”fully and completely support the right of the citizens to peacefully assemble and make their thoughts, feelings and grievances known,” the statement said.
"The right to assemble peacefully. This is one of the most important and core aspects of our great nation's democracy," Holaday said.
The two city officials said the members of the Newburyport police force are trained in the four tenets of procedural justice that include:
Voice: Listen first.
Neutrality: Be fair in your interactions with all citizens, including those who call for help and those suspected of committing a crime.
Respectful treatment: Treat all people with respect.
Trustworthiness: Do what's best for the people you serve
The statement also said the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, representing chiefs in all 351 cities and towns and most college campuses, “also denounced the egregious actions taken by four members of the Minneapolis Police Department, whether by action or inaction, that resulted in the death of George Floyd on May 25.”
The emailed statement also said residents who want more information about Newburyport's inclusion efforts and “those who find themselves angry, confused or in need of services” are encouraged to visit the Newburyport Human Rights Commission website at https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/human-rights-commission or email nbptcdt@gmail.com.
Richard K. Lodge is editor of The Daily News. Follow him on Twitter @RichardLodge_DN.
