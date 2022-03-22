NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon's five-year, $2 million street and sidewalk improvement plan establishes a process for the city to prioritize roadway work on a revolving basis across all six wards.
The plan is based on a 2020 report by consultant Beta Engineering, which was hired to complete an audit of the city's streets and sidewalks – grading their condition and estimating the cost to improve them.
During a Committee on Neighborhoods & City Services and Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday, Jamie Tuccolo, deputy director of the city's Department of Public Services, presented an overview of the plan and explained the process and intention.
He noted that Beta's report prioritized streets based on condition, but this plan meant that some wards would not have roadway construction for a few years.
Working with the Department of Public Services, the mayor proposed a wards-based plan beginning with Wards 1, 3 and 5 this year, followed by Wards 2, 4 and 6 in 2023. Each year, the plan would alternate the sets of three wards so residents know what to expect and the city can ensure all wards receive attention.
In his campaign for mayor, Reardon repeatedly identified street and sidewalks repair as a priority, noting that it was the No. 1 issue he heard about while knocking on doors to speak with residents.
Tuccolo outlined the benefits of having a five-year paving plan, noting that this would provide time for city officials to plan and budget for the work, evaluate trees and arrange traffic detours, as well as give ample notice to residents about construction in their neighborhoods.
They are approximately 398 streets in the city, resulting in 422,400 linear feet of paved roads.
Last year, the city paved 9,265 linear feet of roadway. Under this proposed plan, the city aims to pave 14,000 linear feet this year, or 4,735 linear feet more than last year.
There are three types of roadwork: reclamation, mill and overlay, and surface treatment.
"Reclamation is when the road is just so deteriorated, there is no saving of it," Tuccolo said, explaining that this involves removing all the asphalt and creating a uniform base before the road is repaved.
Mill and overlay work is when the subsurface of the asphalt is OK, but the top layer – about two inches or so – needs to be replaced.
Surface treatment involves patching and sealing cracks with no removal of materials. This is typically done on roads categorized as "fair" or "good."
Sidewalk construction typically takes place prior to roadway work due to the installation of curbs.
For example, Tuccolo explained that while DPS employees are working on roadways in Wards 1, 3 and 5, they will likely be doing sidewalk work in Wards 2, 4 and 6. This will depend on what is budgeted.
Tuccolo added that sidewalk material should be "replaced in kind," meaning that the same material is removed and reinstalled without added cost.
The current ordinance does not permit the use of asphalt, which could delay work.
Next week, the Committee on Neighborhoods & City Services and Committee of the Whole will review a proposed amendment to the ordinance co-sponsored by Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid and Ward 4 Councilor Jim McCauley.
The amendment could allow asphalt to be used in areas outside the Newburyport Historic District if a waiver is obtained through the City Council.
Recognizing that the Beta report was completed in 2020 and conditions may have changed since then, Reardon and the Department of Public Services have established a petition process for residents to request an evaluation of any streets not included in the plan.
Residents can request a closer look at their street if they get a majority of their neighborhood or five residents on their street to sign a petition, which can then be emailed to DPS@cityofnewburyport.com.
For details on the five-year street and sidewalk plan, including the petition process, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/streets-and-sidewalks-improvement-plan.
The Committee on Neighborhoods & City Services and Committee of the Whole meets again Tuesday at 5 p.m.
