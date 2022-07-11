NEWBURYPORT — In what is being called a cost saving measure, Mayor Sean Reardon eliminated the city’s parks director position on Friday and announced he will put all city parks under the care of the Department of Public Services.
Former Parks Director Lise Reid confirmed Saturday that she was let go by Reardon a day earlier.
“As parks director, it has been my distinct honor and pleasure to serve the residents of Newburyport for the past 16 years,” Reid said in a statement. “I wish Mayor Reardon and DPS Director (Tony) Furnari the very best and pray for the future of our city’s parks. We have accomplished so much since 2006.”
Her departure and the imminent absorption of the Parks Department was confirmed by Reardon.
Reid was named the city’s first full-time parks director in 2014 after serving in a part-time capacity for eight years. She oversaw the city’s 26 parks encompassing roughly 100 acres, including the Clipper City Rail Trail. She was slated to earn $76,382, according to the recently approved fiscal 2023 city budget.
The Parks Department, including Reid, consisted of eight full- and part-time workers along with scores of volunteers, according to the budget.
The announcement of the impending restructuring came on the same day the city issued a press release detailing the findings of an independent study that looked into how the city could save money by streamlining its government.
Among the recommendations of the study was to shift the Parks Department maintenance crew to the Department of Public Services, and to move adult recreation programming, now within the Parks Department, to a combined Youth & Recreation Services Department.
The release, which did not mention Reed’s dismissal, includes a quote from Reardon stating he would use the report, compiled by Community Paradigm Associates of Plymouth and given to the city in late June, as a guide to make decisions in the coming weeks.
“The city has a highly effective team of department heads, but it is always helpful to have a professional, outside review with a fresh set of eyes,” Reardon said in the release Friday.
On Sunday, Reardon said his office intends to pursue the recommendation to have the Department of Public Works oversee the city’s parks.
“This is a process that does not happen overnight as we look forward to presenting our plan to the City Council in the coming weeks and months,” Reardon said in a text statement, adding that the Community Paradigm Associates report was given to councilors in time for the City Council meeting Monday.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.