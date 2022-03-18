NEWBURYPORT — Just as gas prices were peaking at over $4 a gallon following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Newburyport Police Department’s newest cruiser, an electricity-powered Tesla, hit the streets.
The Tesla, according to City Marshal Mark Murray, is being used by shift supervisors as part of a pilot program to determine whether the department should purchase additional gasoline-free vehicles when the time comes to replace cruisers.
“Obviously, the city wants to go green,” Murray said.
According to statistics provided by Murray, the black Model Y Tesla midsize SUV cost $60,112 and can go 336 miles on a single charge. The predicted lifespan of the battery is between eight and 10 years, and the newest charging station is at the Green Street police station.
The Tesla was mostly paid for with money from a green initiative grant. That fund was fed by the Nock Middle School/Department Public Services Solar Project. Some money also came from the city’s street light acquisition fund.
Mayor Sean Reardon, in an email, wrote that emergency lights and sirens for the Tesla cost about $4,000, which is also being funded by grant money. Not a single dime of taxpayer money was spent on the Tesla or setting it up for active duty, he added.
Murray said beyond the obvious gas savings, the Tesla will require less maintenance than a gasoline-powered cruiser. Asked how much money he will be saving, Murray said it would take some time before he saw actual numbers.
“We’ll see how the feedback is,” Murray said.
Online feedback has been mixed with some decrying the purchase of what some people consider a niche car while others praised the city for its forward thinking.
Reardon wrote that the city would continue searching for green initiatives that could help limit its carbon footprint.
“Newburyport has set some ambitious goals around resiliency and sustainability and these state and federal grant programs can have huge benefits,” Reardon wrote.
It remains to be seen whether one electricity-powered car will make a dent in what the city pays to fuel its cars and trucks. The police department, for example, budgeted roughly $45,000 this fiscal year for gasoline.
With no end in sight for higher-than-expected gas prices, the city is beginning the process of meeting with department heads to take a hard look at fuel costs, according to Reardon.
“Rising fuel costs will have an impact on our budget projections,” Reardon wrote.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
