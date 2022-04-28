NEWBURYPORT — The Peace Garden beside the boardwalk on Newburyport’s waterfront is cared for by volunteers. There is no minimum commitment, and volunteers usually work for an hour-and-a-half at a time on random mornings once or twice a month during the summer. The garden was established in 2003 by the Women’s Action for New Directions (WAND) to honor civilians and military personnel on both sides who perished during the Iraq war. It has subsequently has been maintained by community volunteers. If you are able to help, contact Joanna Hammond, volunteer organizer, at 978-270-3941.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.