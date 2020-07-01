NEWBURYPORT — The Planning Board called for revisions to the Institution for Savings' expansion plan Wednesday, agreeing with abutters that the building would be too large.
The bank’s latest plans for its State Street building — built in 1980 — were filed in May and include a proposed main office expansion and 59 on-site parking spaces. The original structure was built in 1872.
The revised plans came after a group of neighbors raised concerns about the size and scale of the proposed building at the corner of Otis Place and Prospect Street. The latest plans also include a parking lift system.
The expansion would allow the bank to increase its employees in the building from 23 to 30. The employees who work in the 1980 addition would relocate to the new office space.
The first floor of the 1980 addition would become an archive area for the bank’s historic photos, documents and other materials from the past two centuries, according to bank officials.
During the meeting Wednesday, held via Zoom, numerous abutters spoke up, saying they still think the revised proposal is too large and would not be compatible with the neighborhood.
“The building is just too massive. I think they should make something that fits in with the neighborhood,” said Richard Pollak, who owns property on Garden Street.
Maureen Mackin, another abutter, expressed a similar sentiment.
“This plan is too massive, it will negatively transform our neighborhood forever," she said.
Planning Board member Elisabeth DeLisle said she believes the bank still has work to do to come up with a better compromise for its plans to fit in with the surrounding neighborhood.
“I agree that it overwhelms the historic structure,” she said. “I appreciate the changes that were made, but at the end of the day, it is still massive for the area.”
Tom Kolterjhan, co-president of the Newburyport Preservation Trust, also said the addition “remains too large in mass, scale and proportion” to the surrounding neighborhood, and urged the bank to revise its plan to create a smaller structure.
“It has a detrimental effect on the neighborhood surrounding this lot,” Kolterjhan said. “It is disruptive to the historic building pattern in the (Downtown Overlay District).”
The Planning Board continued the hearing until Aug. 5.
