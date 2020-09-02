NEWBURYPORT — The city's voters chose incumbent Ed Markey over Joseph Kennedy III in the U.S. Senate race during the state primary election Tuesday.
The vote in favor of Markey was 3,569 to 2,051.
A total of 5,637 Democratic and 871 Republican ballots were cast in Newburyport. There were also five Green/Rainbow Party ballots cast and 14 Libertarian ballots.
In the race for the 6th District Democratic representative to Congress, incumbent Seth Moulton received 4,217 votes while Angus McQuilken received 691 and Jamie Belsito received 554 votes.
In the race for 6th District Republican representative to Congress, Kevin J. O'Connor was the city's top vote-getter with 531 while Shiva Ayyadurai received 287 votes.
