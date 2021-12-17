Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Newburyport City Council, who begin a new term in January.
Byron Lane
Age: 45
Occupation: Realtor
Education: College
1. What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
My priorities for the city are around being fiscally responsible. For several years we have spent on the “nice to have” and have let the “need to have” fall by the wayside. Rising taxes and assessments are a massive problem for our residents on fixed incomes. Infrastructure has to be the focus of the city.
2. With a new administration and a number of capital projects on the horizon, how will you respond to any divisiveness on the council to ensure projects move forward? What’s your approach to working with councilors who see things differently from you?
The division of the council comes not from the council itself from what I have seen. Projects need to be well vetted and looked at from all angles, and not just rubber stamped because that’s what the administration wants. I came into this service not to push my own agenda, or that of my friends; I came in to help the community I grew up in and serve. All of the community that is.
I have never had a problem working with anyone on this past council, and do not see any reason to change. I vote with common sense and with what’s best after I look at issues from all angles and have been given all the opinions.
I vote with my heart, not what anyone else’s view of me may be or not be, or want it to be. I’m not a politician, I am a public servant. It’s other councilors’ jobs at times to see things differently. I welcome dissent, it is how it becomes a win-win for all.
Byron Lane was reelected in November to serve Ward 6 and will begin another term in January. This profile is part of a series by The Daily News reporter Heather Alterisio, showcasing the new Newburyport City Council as of next month.
