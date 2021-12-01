NEWBURYPORT — The average single-family homeowner in the city should expect to see about a 4.1%, or $331, increase in property taxes for fiscal 2022.
At a meeting Monday night, the City Council voted 10-1 to approve Mayor Donna Holaday’s recommendation to establish a tax rate of $12.01 per $1,000 of assessed value for fiscal 2022.
This rate is based on a tax levy of approximately $63.6 million and a citywide valuation of about $5.3 billion, the mayor noted in her recommendation to the council.
The average single-family home in Newburyport was recently assessed at $702,000, compared to $640,800 in fiscal 2021.
The average single-family homeowner can expect a tax bill of $8,431, but each household will vary depending on the home’s assessed value and whether improvements were made to the property in the past year.
Approximately 51.8% of homeowners will see an increase less than 4.1%, while 48.2% will see an increase greater than 4.1%, according to city officials.
The tax levy is a 1.4% increase from the fiscal 2021 levy limit.
Councilor at large Charlie Tontar, who was the one vote against the $12.01 tax rate, suggested the council consider going to the full 2.5% tax levy, as allowed under Proposition 2½, which would set the tax rate at $12.13 per $1,000.
Explaining some of the math, he said this extra money could make an impact with all the street and sidewalk work city officials have made clear they hope to see funded in the coming years.
He said the councilors should look to the voters and say, “If you want your streets and sidewalks done, pay more taxes.”
After some discussion about what the ramifications of this would be, the council voted 8-3 to reject Tontar’s motion. Councilors at large Bruce Vogel and Barry Connell and council President Jared Eigerman were the three votes in favor.
The council also unanimously voted to approve a residential factor of one, meaning all property in the city — residential, open space, commercial, industrial and personal — would be taxed using the same tax rate.
The Committee on Budget & Finance, with finance director Ethan Manning and assessor Jill Brennan, had discussed possibly setting a residential factor other than one, which would shift some of the tax burden from residential to commercial, committee chair and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid said.
In review though, the committee found that the city is 87-88% residential tax base. Since a majority of the city is is made up of residential properties, a residential factor other than one would not make sense.
Since 1918, there has only been one year — 1986 — that the city has set a residential factor other than one, according to Brennan’s findings.
Also during the meeting, the council voted unanimously to approve an order authorizing land acquisition at 1 Lieutenant Leary Drive for $400,000, as part of the city’s plan to rebuild the West End Fire Station.
The replacement of the fire station is a priority for the city, as it was built in the early 1970s and has been overcrowded in violation of building and life safety codes, and in disrepair for some time.
The order was cosponsored by Eigerman, Ward 5 Councilor James McCauley and Zeid.
The council also unanimously approved a loan order of $5.9 million, cosponsored by McCauley and Zeid, for the design, bidding and construction of the approximately 6,800-square-foot new West End Fire Station.
More on this project can be found at www.cityofnewburyport.com/planning-development/new-west-end-fire-station.
Additionally, the council voted 7-4 to approve Ordinance 84, which has been amended a few times since its introduction in July and seeks to set a process for public review of street and sidewalk repaving and reconstruction plans.
Khan, Tontar, Connell and Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand voted against the ordinance, citing concerns by the Department of Public Services that this could slow down the process of beginning street and sidewalk work.
The sponsors, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace and McCauley, argued that other municipalities around the state have boards or commissions that oversee these types of plans and provide a public process for review.
“I think it’s time that we have something,” Wallace said, noting that the maintenance of streets and sidewalks are a major issue for residents and they want to be part of that process.
Khan wasn’t convinced this process would help the city get more street and sidewalk work done. She acknowledged that the city’s current process is not working, but said codifying certain requirements in the form of an ordinance was not necessarily a solution for getting more streets paved.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.