NEWBURYPORT — Dozens of people attended Friday's "Spring Fling" event at Bresnahan Elementary School, among them Mayor Sean Reardon and Bresnahan teachers who volunteered to get all wet by sitting in a dunk tank, according to Newburyport PTO's Kate Suchecki.
The new event, organized by the Newburyport Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) also featured food trucks, vendors, face paintings, lawn games and other fun activities ahead of the last days of the school year.
"We feel incredibly lucky — the PTO and Bresnahan families — to be able to put on an event as successful and well-received as the Spring Fling," event chairwoman Christy Teel said. "The students and their families all had an amazing time, thanks to our supportive parents and community."
For years, the Newburyport PTO hosted an indoor dance party in the fall for Bresnahan families. But due to COVID-19 concerns and other protocols, the event has been shelved since for several years. In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many school cultural activities.
This year's inaugural Spring Fling offered a return to these family-focused events for the youngest students in the district, according to the PTO. The hope is that the event can be held annually.
"Perhaps now more than ever, it's important for families to feel that sense of belonging in their school communities. The PTO is proud to play a part in that, by hosting fun, safe events like the Spring Fling," Melissa Bouse, PTO communications chairwoman, said in a statement.
The Newburyport PTO said the event sponsors included The Mom Comm, Enjoy Your Life Brands, The Park Lunch, Kelly's Taylor Rental, Kona Ice, and The Candy Man. This event would not have been possible without the support of administrators, teachers, school employees, and custodial staff.
The Newburyport PTO is a nonprofit organization, comprised of parent and teacher volunteers of students in grades pre-K through 8 in Newburyport public schools. Learn more about the Newburyport PTO and how to get involved in planning events such as these by visiting: newburyportpto.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.