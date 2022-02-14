The Newburyport Public Library will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, in honor of Presidents' Day. There are book returns located at the library's main entrance at 94 State St., and next to Market Basket on Storey Avenue. The library will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 9 a.m. For more information, call the library at 978-465-4428, ext. 226, or visit the website newburyportpl.org. From the library's webpage, one can access the virtual library and its online resources.
Newburyport Public Library closed for Presidents' Day
