NEWBURYPORT — Author Rachel May presents her book, “An American Quilt: Unfolding a Story of Family and Slavery,” during a virtual program Jan. 11 at Newburyport Public Library.
This Zoom program, which begins at 7 p.m., examines slavery from the cotton fields of the South to the textile mills of New England and the people behind it, according to the library.
May’s book explores the far reach of slavery, from New England to the Caribbean, the role it played in the growth of mercantile America, and the bonds between the agrarian South and the industrial North in the Antebellum through the discovery of a special quilt.
To register for the program, go to www.newburyportpl.org/ or call 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
This program is made possible through a collaboration of Newburyport Public Library, Billerica Public Library, Portsmouth Public Library, Boxford Town Library, Langley-Adams Library in Groveland, Peabody Institute Library in Danvers, Chelmsford Public Library, Saugus Public Library and Bigelow Free Public Library in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.