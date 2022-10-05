NEWBURYPORT — The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library will host its 42nd Great Old Book Sale from Wednesday, Oct. 19, to Saturday, Oct. 22, to raise money for the library.
The sale in the library’s Program Room begins with the traditional sale for Friends members on Oct. 19 from 2 to 8 p.m.
Anyone who is not a member of the Friends can purchase a membership and receive an entry number for the sale in the library lobby beginning at noon on Oct. 19 and continuing through the evening.
Memberships may also be purchased at any time at the library’s circulation desk or online at the Friends’ website at www.newburyportfol.org. Adult and young adult paperback books will cost $1, and hardcover and audiobooks will be $2 apiece. Children’s hardcover books will be $1 and paperbacks 50 cents.
Opening day for the general public is Thursday, Oct. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Prices on this day are the same as for Wednesday.
The next day, Friday, Oct. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., all hardcover and audiobooks are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the sale is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and buyers can fill a bag for $5.
For those who have books or audiobooks to donate, the Friends will accept donations beginning Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and continuing Monday, Oct. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Hardcover and paperback books in good to excellent condition and audiobooks are welcome. All other media, magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias and outdated technology and travel guides will not be accepted. Also not accepted will be books that are moldy, damaged or in poor condition since they cannot be resold.
The Friends is requesting donations be limited to no more than eight boxes per household. All donations should come through the library’s front door.
The Friends of the Library welcomes volunteers who would like to sort and organize materials for the event. A sign-up book for volunteers is on a table in the library lobby.
The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that raises money to supplement library funding provided by the city.
This funding helps to provide museum passes, bolster library acquisitions, enrich the archival center and offer many programs to library patrons of all ages.
For more information, visit the Friends’ website at www.newburyportfol.org. or contact Sherry Moore at sherrymooresam@gmail.com (978-518-9005) or Madeleine Arcovio at marcovio@comcast.net (978-269-4947).
