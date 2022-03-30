NEWBURYPORT — In conjunction with the mayor’s office and the Council on Aging, the city’s Health Department will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St.
“The City of Newburyport is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Pam Palombo, city public health nurse. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
Donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 978-465-4410, ext. 3, or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code Newburyport.
